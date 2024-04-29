(MENAFN- Baystreet) Collective Audience Takes off on Insticator Link

Intel Floundered Amid Foundry Hopes: What Happened?Cardio Hikes on Results RevealThese Pharmaceutical Firms are on Sale: AbbVie, Pfizer, and GileadDomino's Pizza Beats Earnings Forecasts As Sales Accelerate Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 29, 2024

Paramount Global Stronger on Hints of Sacking CEO

Paramount Global's (NASDAQ:PARA) board is preparing to fire Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish as soon as Monday morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

Paramount Global reports its quarterly earnings Monday, and reports are Bakish won't be on the call.

The board is expected to lean on company division heads in lieu of a CEO while it negotiates a possible merger with Skydance Media. Paramount Global has set up a special committee to explore the deal. The companies are in exclusive talks to pursue a deal until May 3, though that window could be extended.

Bakish has lost the trust of Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, according to people familiar with her thinking. Redstone wanted to make a move to oust Bakish before Paramount Global's carriage negotiation with Charter Communications, which is pivotal for setting a value for the company in its merger talks with Skydance.

Media reports last week had Paramount and Skydance making headway on a final deal, under which Bakish would leave Paramount. Reports say Skydance intends to name its CEO David Ellison to helm Paramount.

Under the deal terms, almost 50% of the merged company would be owned by Skydance and its private equity partners. Common shareholders would own the remainder of the company, which would continue to trade publicly.

PARA shares, meanwhile, leaped 75 cents, or 6.3%, early Monday to $12.66.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks