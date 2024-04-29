Iran condemns police crackdown on student protestors in US

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iran condemned the police crackdown on university students protesting the escalating death toll from the Israel-Gaza conflict in the United States.



“The American government has practically ignored its human rights obligations and respect for the principles of democracy that they profess,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani stated.



Iran “does not at all accept the violent police and military behavior aimed at the academic atmosphere and student demands,” he declared.



Demonstrations in American universities, sparked by pro-Palestinian sentiments and aimed at drawing attention to the Gaza conflict's toll, have led to confrontations with law enforcement and the arrest of around 275 individuals over the weekend.



The protests commenced at Columbia University in New York before spreading nationwide. In Iran, a show of solidarity with these demonstrations occurred, with hundreds rallying in Tehran and other cities.



Banners bearing slogans like "Death to Israel" and "Gazans are truly oppressed" were reportedly carried.



The Gaza conflict erupted following a Palestinian assault on Israel on October 7, resulting in significant casualties. While Tehran supports Palestinian factions, it denies direct involvement in the initial attack.



Israel's subsequent military response against Hamas has resulted in a significant death toll in Gaza, predominantly among civilians, as reported by the territory's health ministry.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108151414