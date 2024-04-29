NETFLIX RETURNS TO ANNECY FESTIVAL WITH A DIVERSE AND ROBUST PROGRAMME INCLUDING SNEAK PEAKS AT AARDMAN’S WALLACE & GROMIT,

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 25 April 2024 - Netflix will return to Annecy with an action-packed agenda, featuring a variety of bold films and series, off the back of nominations for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget at the BAFTAs, and multiple wins for Blue Eye Samurai at the Annies. In just five years since releasing its first animated feature, Netflix has earned its first Best Animated Feature Oscar for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and landed the largest animated film debut for the Adam Sandler comedy, Leo.



Annecy highlights will include an on-stage presentation, Next on Netflix Animation: From Twilight of the Gods to Wallace & Gromit, spotlighting world-class filmmakers and sneak peeks of highly anticipated films and series. Plus the world premiere of the family adventure based on the iconic Japanese character, Ultraman: Rising, from director Shannon Tindle and co-director John Aoshima. A full rundown of Netflix’s Annecy activity includes:



- Next on Netflix Animation: From Twilight of the Gods to Wallace & Gromit, taking place on Weds 12 June will feature the award-winning Aardman team, directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, offering a sneak peek at the highly anticipated untitled Wallace & Gromit film, and fan-favorite director, Zack Snyder, and executive producer, Deborah Snyder along with Xilam Animation Director Slimane Aniss unveiling clips from the adult animated series, Twilight of the Gods. Audiences will also be treated to material from The Twits and Skydance Animation's Spellbound.

- Ultraman: Rising, will have its world premiere on Weds 12 June.

- Work-in-progress sessions exploring the various stages of production will feature award-winning writer Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), animation veteran and director Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, How to Train Your Dragon), Nicole Hearon (producer) and Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn (production designer) discussing That Christmas on Tues 11 June.

- On Thurs 13 June, Making Of Sessions will go behind the scenes of the final creative processes of Ultraman: Rising, with, Shannon Tindle (director), John Aoshima (co-director), Sunmin Inn (art director), Hayden Jones (VFX supervisor), Scot Stafford (composer) and Big Mouth as Nick Kroll (co-creator, EP, voice cast), Andrew Goldberg (co-creator, EP), Jennifer Flackett (co-creator, EP) and Mark Levin (co-creator, EP) celebrate the final series of this comedic hit. Arcane’s session will be on Weds 12 June and will feature Showrunner Christian Linke (Riot), Scriptwriter Amanda Overton (Riot), Senior Concept Artist Arnaud Baudry (Riot), Director Bart Maunoury (Fortiche), and Producer Christine Ponzevera (Fortiche).

- A Wallace & Gromit Exhibition featuring some of the puppets from Aardman's new film will take center stage and celebrate these beloved stop-motion characters.

- In addition, Blue Eye Samurai and Pokemon Concierge will be in official competition.







