Video: Shilpa Shetty In Mangalore Watches 'Daiva Kola' With Family, Says 'Kids Were Awestruck' 

Shilpa Shetty, who is in Mangalore with her mother and children, witnessed 'Daiva Kola' (a lively ceremonial performance specific to Karnataka's Tulu-speaking districts). In an Instagram post, she said she is teaching her children

about

her cultural background. She also uploaded a video documenting her entire encounter.

Shilpa and her children, Viaan and Samisha, watched the film 'Kodamantaya Daiva Kola' in Mangalore. In a letter, she said that she is returning to her

origins,

and that her children were 'awestruck' after seeing the performance.

She wrote, "Tulunadu da Ponnu (Girl from Tulunadu), back to my roots.

Introducing

my children to my cultural heritage.

Attended

the Nagamandala and the traditional Kodamantaya daiva Kola in Mangalore. My kids were awestruck and no matter how many times I see it, it always fascinates me to see the power and faith followed with such devotion (sic)."

What is Daiva Kola?

Daiva Kola, an amazing ceremonial extravaganza from Karnataka's Tulu-speaking districts, is profoundly embedded in local culture and traditions. This ceremonial practice combines dance, theatre, music, and religious devotion to create a lively show of cultural expression. The performance

takes place

in front of a crowd of villagers who actively engage, seeking divine intervention in various personal or community issues. Daiva Kola promotes spiritual connection and strengthens social cohesiveness and identity within the community.

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' was one of the few films that brought the 'Daiva Kola' aspect to the coast. The film told a heavenly and emotional narrative from India's southern coastline

area, touching millions of hearts. The producers are working on the film's prequel.

Shilpa Shetty

was last seen

in 'Sukhee'.

