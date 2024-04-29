Nomination Process For Penultimate Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Begins

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi, will go to polls commenced on Monday.
The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the notification, May 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of documents will be held on May 7.
May 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.
Besides Delhi, elections in this phase will be held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal. Read Also LS Polls Phase II: Jammu Records 71.91 % Of Voter Turnout Jammu LS Seat Registers Over 67% Polling Till 5 PM
So far, two phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed.
