Deputy PM reveals UK deporting migrants to Ireland

(MENAFN) Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin has raised concerns over a surge in migrant arrivals in Ireland following the passage of a controversial deportation bill by the British Parliament.



According to Martin, the United Kingdom's approval of the Safety of Rwanda Bill, which allows for the deportation of illegal immigrants to Rwanda, has prompted migrants to seek sanctuary in Ireland instead of facing potential deportation.



The bill, which was passed earlier this week, aims to facilitate the deportation of illegal immigrants to Rwanda while their asylum claims are processed. However, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the United Kingdom's Supreme Court have both intervened to block the implementation of the scheme, citing legal concerns and human rights implications.



Martin alleges that the approval of the deportation bill by the British Parliament has already had repercussions in Ireland, with migrants choosing to enter the country in larger numbers out of fear of deportation from the United Kingdom to Rwanda. He suggests that the British government may have deliberately passed the bill to shift the burden of dealing with illegal immigration to Ireland.



Furthermore, Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee recently revealed that a significant majority of asylum applicants in Ireland are entering the country from Northern Ireland, where checkpoints along the border were abolished in 1998 as part of the Good Friday Agreement.



This agreement played a crucial role in ending decades of sectarian violence known as 'The Troubles' in Northern Ireland. Asylum seekers who have entered the United Kingdom illegally can freely cross into Ireland through this open border.



The situation underscores the interconnectedness of immigration policies and border security measures between the United Kingdom and Ireland. As Ireland grapples with an influx of migrants and potential challenges in managing asylum claims, the implications of the United Kingdom's deportation bill on migration patterns in the region are subject to scrutiny and debate.

