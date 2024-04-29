World Central Kitchen to recommence operations in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) World Central Kitchen (WCK) has announced its decision to resume operations in the Gaza Strip, despite the tragic loss of seven of its aid workers in an Israeli strike earlier this month.



"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. We are restarting our operation with the same energy, dignity, and focus on feeding as many people as possible," the CEO of the charity, Erin Gore, conveyed in a statement on Sunday.



He further stated that WCK remains committed to delivering as much food aid as possible to Gaza, including the northern region, utilizing various means such as land, air, or sea transport.



"We have 276 trucks, with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals, ready to enter through the Rafah crossing. We’ll also send trucks from Jordan. We’re exploring the maritime corridor and utilizing the Ashdod Port. In addition to 68 community kitchens, we’re building a third high production kitchen in Mawasi (the other two are in Rafah and Deir al-Balah)," Gore further mentioned.



The Israeli attack on April 1 resulted in the tragic loss of seven aid workers, including three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian.



This incident has sparked widespread condemnation globally and calls for accountability, with many, including WCK founder Jose Andres, rejecting Israel's assertion that the attack was a "mistake" and a case of "misidentification."



Gore noted that prior to suspending operations, WCK had already distributed over 43 million meals in Gaza since October 7th.

