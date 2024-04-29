Safari 10, 20, 30 Promotion Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari 10, 20, 30 promotion has begun. It is the most popular promotion of Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, which is awaited by many customers, including locals and expatriates.

Fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery, hot food and other food products, cosmetics, household, ready-made, footwear, electronics, computer accessories, daily use items, food grains, textiles, thousands of products are available for customers at just QR10, QR20, QR30 at Safari outlets.

Geepas Men's Trimmer for QR10, Kohinoor Everyday Basmati Rice 4.5 kg for QR20, Royalford Vacuum Flask 1.6 liter for QR30, Nat Chicken Griller 1000gms for QR10, Homeway Marble Coated Frying Pan for QR30, Santro Two in One Blender for QR30, and men's polo T-shirt for QR10 are some of the main attractions.

Safari Bakery and the hot food section also has a wide range of dishes like Western, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, Chinese and other dishes with great combo offers like Chicken Biryani, Chicken Majboos, Donuts, Chef Special Half Chicken with one piece and two pieces of Kuboos and a Garlic Mayonnaise Sauce.

Prepared Fresh jams in the deli section of fresh food along with other cheese items like Roumi Cheese, Baladi Feta Plain Cheese, Red Cheddar Cheese, Syrian Mixed Pickle etc are available in this 10,20,30 promotion. Various types of juices, drinking water, chicken parts, chicken nuggets, various types of ice creams, milk and milk products are available in the frozen section for QR10, QR20 and QR30.

The grocery section offers a wide range of snacks and other food products, while the household section offers a wide range of multi-purpose products, while the cosmetics section features products from leading brands such as Enchanteur, Dove, SebaMed, Pantene, Lux, Olay, etc. Perfume, body spray, make-up sets, various soaps, face wash, body lotion etc. and various health and beauty care products are available for Safari customers.

The stationery section offers a wide range of school stationery items for school children and offices. Brands like Faber Castle, Moped School Kit and other Various Stationery Sets. In addition to toys and sports, the range of products available at QR10, QR20, QR30 is beyond people's expectations.

In the Garments and Readymade category, Safari has a large quality collection of men's wear, ladies' churidar, churidar materials, ladies' denim jacket, kids wear, footwear, ladies' bags and items for newborn babies for just QR10, QR20, QR30.

In the electronics category, this 10,20,30 promotion is coming to people this time as a promotion full of variety with a huge discount by lining up a lot of electronic devices like emergency lights, trimmers, torches, calculators, headsets and smart watches among many more.