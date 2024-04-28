Teen’S Body Remains Untraced, Had Slipped In UP Canal While Making Reels

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 29 (IANS) The body of a 19-year-old girl, Manisha Khan, who slipped into the Indira Canal in Lucknow while filming reels with her sisters and friends, remains untraced.

Police authorities have stated that divers will resume search operations on Monday.

Ajay Narain Singh, the station house officer of the BBD police station, said that the incident occurred during the evening hours on Sunday.

The news broke when Manisha's sister, Nisha Khan, and her friend Deepali contacted UP 112 emergency services, reporting that Manisha had fallen into the canal while shooting reels for their social media page.

Upon receiving the alert, a police team was dispatched to the scene, where villagers also informed them of the incident.

SHO Singh said,“A video retrieved from Nisha's mobile phone shows them dancing and filming reels when suddenly Manisha slips into the canal.”

Despite immediate efforts by divers, Manisha's body could not be found. It was reported that Manisha, along with her sisters and friends, had hired an auto-rickshaw from Munshi Pullia and headed to the Indira Canal for a picnic.