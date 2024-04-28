IPL 2024: KKR V DC Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play host to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their reverse fixture of IPL 2024 in match 47 on Monday.

KKR had won the previous match against DC at Visakhapatnam earlier this month. KKR are placed second in the points table with five wins in eight matches while DC are sitting fifth with 10 points from 10 matches.

Kolkata and Delhi have met 32 times in the IPL so far with KKR winning 16 times and DC winning 15. One game ended with no result.

KKR v DC head-to-head 32

Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

Delhi Capitals: 15

No Result: 1

KKR v DC match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v DC match venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v DC match on television in India: The KKR v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat