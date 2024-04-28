Lower House Deputy Speaker, Pakistani Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Abdulrahim Azaideh on Sunday said that Jordan is making significant progress in enhancing its democratic process.

In a meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Iqbal, Azaideh said that the Royal directive to conduct parliamentary elections is a testament to the strength of the state and its unwavering commitment to progress in modernisation and development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Azaideh expressed his appreciation for the relations between Jordan and Pakistan, emphasising the need to strengthen these ties across various sectors, particularly in the parliamentary, economic and tourism fields.

The lawmaker also underscored the importance of supporting His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to stop the war in Gaza, calling for the mobilisation of international efforts to establish a political framework that ensures the possibility of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

Iqbal hailed the existing relations between the two countries and expressed his country's keenness to further develop ties with the Kingdom across various sectors.

He also noted that the positions of Pakistan and Jordan align regarding the Palestinian issue and the Israeli war on Gaza,

stressing the urgency to amplify international efforts to cease the war and deliver relief and humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.