Kuwait's Amir Departs S. Arabia After Partaking In World Economic Forum

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, departed on Sunday Saudi Arabia after partaking in the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh. His Highness the Amir was seen of at the airport by Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, GCC Secretary-General, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and members of Embassy. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.