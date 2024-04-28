Media reports France making army demands from Greece

(MENAFN) The French government has formally requested to borrow an air defense system from Greece for the duration of the Paris Olympics, as reported by Greek daily Kathimerini, citing sources familiar with the matter. With the summer games scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, France has been seeking assistance from its international allies to bolster security measures. The event is expected to involve around 45,000 French police and gendarmes, 18,000 troops, and up to 22,000 private security guards.



According to Kathimerini's report, the request specifically pertains to the transfer of a Crotale short-range surface-to-air missile system from the Greek Air Force, submitted on Thursday.



Diplomatic discussions regarding the potential transfer began in November last year but had seen little progress until now. The Crotale system, which has been in use by the Greek Air Force since 2003, boasts a firing range of 11-20 kilometers and a maximum engagement altitude of 6km, making it suitable for the security needs of the Paris Olympics.



Sources cited by Kathimerini indicate that France has underscored the necessity of allied assistance to safeguard critical infrastructure in Paris during the Olympics, despite its intentions to provide anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. The request to Greece is seen as a part of broader European efforts to support Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.



Kathimerini also suggests that France's appeal to Greece indirectly hints at the broader European pressure on European Union governments to supply additional protective systems to Kiev. This move underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play as countries like Greece and Spain, which possess such defensive capabilities, navigate their roles in the broader European security landscape.

MENAFN28042024000045015687ID1108148088