Group-IB and National Security Services Group Sign Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cybersecurity offerings in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 25 April 2024 - Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with National Security Services Group L.L.C (NSSG), a leading Cybersecurity firm and Managed Security Services provider in Oman, to establish a framework where NSSG will offer Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, as well as Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), High-Tech Crime Investigation, Auditing and Consulting, and Education and Training services to strengthen cybersecurity for its clients within the government, finance, oil and gas, and telecom industries. Group-IB and NSSG will also collaborate on initiatives to raise public awareness about cyber threats and to promote responsible cyber behaviour.



The signing took place during the GITEX Global 2024 event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates between Ashraf Koheil, Regional Sales Director – META on behalf of Group-IB, and Warith Al Maawali, Acting CEO, of National Security Services Group L.L.C.





Group-IB’s managed security service provider (MSSP) and managed detection and response (MDR) partner program offers its partners a diverse range of co-selling opportunities and enhancing growth potential and technological empowerment. With a focus on combating digital crime, Group-IB tailors its solutions portfolio for MSSP Partners and provides flexible pay-as-you-go license options. This investment enables partners to enhance business outcomes, whether by introducing new managed services or refining existing ones. In 2024, Group-IB was conferred the prestigious 5-Star Award by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, its annual Partner Program Guide. The award recognizes companies whose partner programs demonstrate a steadfast commitment to cultivating robust, profitable and thriving channel relationships.



“We strongly believe that today’s signing will enable us to combine our areas of expertise, experience, and technical innovation to provide more comprehensive products and services to our customers in the Middle East,” said Ashraf Koheil, Regional Sales Director – META of Group-IB. “NSSG shares the same vision and commitment that we have for regional cybersecurity, and we are excited to work closely to deliver the best protection against cyberthreats for our clients.”



"Group-IB products and services provide great value to NSSG's portfolio and to our clients,” said Warith Al Maawali, Acting CEO, - National Security Services Group L.L.C. “Considering that we both target the same sectors, we strongly believe that this MOU will be advantageous for both parties, since this will positively contribute to the revenue growth and increase market share."



Group-IB expanded into the Middle East and Africa region in May 2021 with a full-scale regional headquarters that houses its hi-tech crime investigations, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) lab, Threat Intelligence, security assessment, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GIB), Threat and Fraud Hunting teams, Digital Risk Protection department, and other major divisions within its Digital Crime Resistance Center (DCRC).



Within the same year it launched the Group-IB Training Center in September to provide a high-quality, analyst-led cybersecurity training and simulation experience that will upskill cybersecurity and IT professionals in the Middle East and Africa region.



This was followed in October 2023 with a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates Cyber Security Council aimed at forging corporation and joint efforts and capabilities to develop and disseminate new technologies aimed at safeguarding the digital space, as well as establishing a knowledge-sharing framework on the latest cybersecurity threats, indicators of compromise, and tactics used by cybercriminals targeting the region.







