Ayurvedic Medicines Seized In Telangana Over Misleading Ads

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has seized certain Ayurvedic medicines due to misleading advertisements

Khadirarishta - claimed to treat tumours, Ekangveer Ras - claimed to treat paralysis, Simhadi Guggulu - claimed to treat rheumatism and tumour, have been seized.

The officials also seized Stonil 24 tablets of an Ayurvedic medicine claimed to treat kidney stones. Ayur Phala Neem Leaf Powder, claimed to treat fever, was also seized.

The agency detected and seized Diclodan Forte (Diclofenac sodium and paracetamol) tablets, an Allopathic medicine, claimed to treat fever.

DCA director-general V. B. Kamalasan Reddy stated that such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The seizures were made in Khammam, Bachupally, Toopran, Secunderabad and Nizamabad.

Advertising a medicine for the treatment of 'Tumours', 'Paralysis', 'Kidney Stones', 'Fever', and 'Rheumatism' is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Page 4 of 11 Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

The DCA also conducted raids on clinics operated by unlicensed practitioners, commonly known as quacks, and seized illegally stocked drugs. The raids were conducted in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.

Substantial quantities of medicines stocked for sale without a drug license were found. DCA officials detected several higher-generation 'antibiotics' at the clinics during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the rural public, including the emergence of 'Antimicrobial Resistance'.

Officials found 'steroids' at the clinics of quacks. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health. DCA officials seized the stocks, worth Rs 71,300, during the special raids.

Wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers/sealers, said the director.