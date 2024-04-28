Education Ministry Holds 8Th Session Of 'Illuminations' Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched the 8th session of the“Illuminations” initiative under the theme of best friend discussed five themes.

The initiative included reading for learning, self-development, and joy, reading in the digital age, reading and society, role of libraries and platforms in encouraging reading habit, as well as challenges and suggested solutions to promote the culture of reading.

The initiative was a conversation platform that primarily aimed to gather educators in panel discussions that tackled pedagogical and academic issues of shared concern to ultimately reach effective and inspirational development ideas, in pursuit of employing the outcomes of these sessions to enhance the MoEHE's plans and educational polices.

The 8th session of the“Illuminations” initiative was held to mark the World Book and Copyright Day on April 23, which is observed each year, and was attended by several MoEHE officials, over 500 students from both genders, alongside teachers, parents, and school principals.

Addressing the session, CEO of Rosa Publishing House and head of Qatari Forum for Authors at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari commended the“Illuminations” initiative as a new illumination to explore innovative solutions for a lot of issues, praising the MoEHE's celebration of the World Book and Copyright Day to catalyze students into reading and introduce the rights and duties of authors.

Al Kuwari reviewed the role performed by the publishing houses to catalyse the society into reading, noting the close relationship between reading and writing. She said that to be stellar writers people should also be stellar readers, affirming that the key mission was to make reading a lifestyle in the society, because Qatar deserves the best of erudite citizens who access learning sources.