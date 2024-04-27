AFC U23 Asian Cup Semi-Final Gold Tickets Now Available

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 organizers announced that the new gold category tickets will be available for the semi-finals.

The Gold ticket category allows fans perks like reserved parking near the stadium entrance, prime seating at the stadium, direct access to your seat(s) with pitch view from the lounge, as well as an exclusive access to the stadium's lounge offering a gourmet dining experience with a variety of complimentary snacks and beverages.

Tickets can be purchased through the Hayya to Qatar App available on Android, iOS, and Huawei. For more information on the steps to take for purchase, click here .

International fans need check their visa requirements on Hayya before travelling.