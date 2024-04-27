               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AFC U23 Asian Cup Semi-Final Gold Tickets Now Available


4/27/2024 2:02:52 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 organizers announced that the new gold category tickets will be available for the semi-finals.

The Gold ticket category allows fans perks like reserved parking near the stadium entrance, prime seating at the stadium, direct access to your seat(s) with pitch view from the lounge, as well as an exclusive access to the stadium's lounge offering a gourmet dining experience with a variety of complimentary snacks and beverages.

Tickets can be purchased through the Hayya to Qatar App available on Android, iOS, and Huawei. For more information on the steps to take for purchase, click here .

International fans need check their visa requirements on Hayya before travelling.

MENAFN27042024000063011010ID1108146367

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search