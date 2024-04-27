Weapons, Ammunition Found In Liberated Khankandi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On April 26, seven automatic weapons of different brands, onemachine gun, one pistol, ten grenades, three TNT, 70 cartridgecombs, 2,210 cartridges of different sizes and other ammunitionwere found and confiscated in the territory of Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the press service of theMinistry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

In addition, police officers took over one grenade, threerifles, 150 cartridges of various calibers and one lighter in thecapital and in separate districts of the Azerbaijan. Also, threeillegally stored rifles were found and confiscated.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosedlocations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, andassorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan'sGarabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenianseparatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts byArmenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations withinAzerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the AzerbaijaniArmy conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in thedisarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently,leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought toBaku, where they were lawfully detained.