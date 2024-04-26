Pentagon Releases List Of Weapons In $6B Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced what kind of weapons Ukraine should receive in the new largest package of security assistance worth $6 billion.

He said this after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"It [the military aid package for Ukraine] will include critical interceptors for Ukraine's Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, more counter-drone systems and support equipment, significant amounts of artillery ammunition, air-to-ground munitions and maintenance and sustainment support," Austin said.

According to a press release published by the Department of Defense, the capabilities in this announcement include:



Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems;

Counter-UAS equipment and systems;

Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems;

Multi-mission radars;

Counter-artillery radars;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 152mm artillery rounds;

Precision aerial munitions;

Switchblade and Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);

Tactical vehicles to tow weapons and equipment;

Demolition munitions;

Components to support Ukrainian production of UAS and other capabilities;

Small arms and additional small arms ammunition; and Ancillary items and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.