NDTV Clocks 59 Per Cent Revenue Growth In Q4, Digital Traffic Jumps 39 Per Cent

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The NDTV Group on Friday announced 59 per cent revenue growth in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the last financial year (FY24), compared to the same period last year.

NDTV Convergence, the company's digital arm, also saw a significant 39 per cent increase in global digital traffic in March 2024 over April 2023 on its platforms.

The Q4 revenue is at Rs 106.5 crore in the current year (CY) versus Rs 67 crore last year (LY).

During the last financial year, NDTV expanded its presence across consumer segments with the launch of NDTV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan, and NDTV Profit.

Additionally, NDTV Marathi is being launched on May 1, the company said in a stock regulatory filing.

This strategic expansion drive, from a two-channel setup to a six-channel setup, has meant substantial investments in next-generation infrastructure.

"A cutting-edge broadcast facility in BKC, Mumbai is up and running. Another state-of-art integrated facility will be operational in NCR, Delhi in the coming months,” the company informed.

Attrition was down by 58 per cent from the previous year. The company also added high-profile anchors and other top industry talent to its roster.

While these investments strengthen future growth objectives, they have had an impact on short-term financial performance.

"NDTV remains committed to creating long-term shareholder value by leveraging its premium brand value to launch new products, expand audiences and drive efficiency by investments in technology," said the company in the filing.