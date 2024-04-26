Bahrain, Russia Fms Weigh Regional, Int'l Happenings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 26 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed over the phone on Friday the ongoing regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

During the phone conversation, both sides also touched upon friendly and cooperative relations between Bahrain and Russia and the development and growth of cooperation covering various areas, the kingdom's official news agency reported.

They, further, looked into ways of broadening the level of bilateral cooperation to include more domains only to serve the common interest of both countries and their peoples, it added. (end)

kna









MENAFN26042024000071011013ID1108143467