MFA: Resolution Adopted By European Parliament Openly Misrepresents Human Rights Situation In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The resolution adopted by the European Parliament on 25 April2024 is groundless and openly misrepresents the human rightssituation in Azerbaijan,” said Spokesperson of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada as he responded to the local mediainquiry on the resolution of the European Parliament of 25 April2024, Azernews reports.

“Rubber-stamping such one-sided and biased resolutions has longbecome a usual business for the European Parliament.

This cannot be considered other than an explicit political orderby those forces in Europe that goes in the direction of furtherdeteriorating relations with Azerbaijan.

In these conditions, a certain group of European Parliamentmembers being guided by their internal considerations and personalgains pushes through a distorted picture of the situation inAzerbaijan.

The motives of those who initiate the adoption of such documentsare to divert attention from the truly pressing socio-economic andpolitical problems of the European community as well.

Moreover, appeals to introducing sanctions against Azerbaijan,do nothing but complicate Azerbaijan-EU relations.

We once again urge the European Parliament to stop interferencein the internal affairs and judicial processes of Azerbaijan,”Hajizada added.