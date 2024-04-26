Gangster Raju Shooter, 10 Aides Held By Punjab Police In 48-Hour Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) Gangster Charanjit Singh, alias Raju Shooter, who escaped from Tarn Taran, and his 10 aides have been arrested from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

"In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with central agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested gangster Charanjit Singh, alias Raju Shooter, who escaped from Tarn Taran, and his 10 aides during a 48-hour-long operation," the Director General of Police (DGP) posted on X.

Police teams have also recovered four weapons, including one double barrel rifle, which got stolen from Tarn Taran-based Meet Gun House on February 28 and three pistols along with 26 cartridges from their possession.

Ten persons arrested have been identified as Husanpreet Singh, Gulab Singh, Amritpal Singh, Baljinder Singh, Bobby, Lovpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Sajan, Sukhchain Singh and Harmesh Singh.

As per the information, gangster Raju is a kingpin of an organised criminal gang active in the Majha region mainly Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Amritsar districts. All arrested accused were involved in criminal activities.

In September 2023, the gang was involved in an attempt to loot a bank at Dhotian village Tarn Taran in which one police officer was critically wounded in firing by the accused. On April 16, 2024, associates of Raju had orchestrated his escape from Civil Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

DGP Yadav said following inputs, AGTF Punjab headed by ADGP Promod Ban mobilised 12 police teams under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel to track gangster Raju and his gang members.

"Over 48-hours long operation, which involved meticulous intelligence gathering, technical analysis, and swift action led to the apprehension of gangster Raju Shooter and his 10 aides from different parts of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir," said the DGP, expressing gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies for support to accomplish this operation.