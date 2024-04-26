Myntra India’S Trend Index Report Captures Nation’S Tryst With Latest Fashions

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) Myntra, India's favourite fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destination, on Friday launched the very first edition of the 'Myntra Trend Index', a report summarising some of the most outstanding fashion trends observed in the country, as exhibited by Myntra's base of millions of customers in FY24.

With industry-defining insights, it dives into the heart of India's fashion, beauty, and lifestyle preferences, shining a spotlight on the ever-evolving trends that shape the closets.

The report puts a spotlight on how customers are showering love on Myntra.

About 75 million trend seekers (users) joined the Myntra family in the last 12 months, and 65 per cent of them are from non-metros, proving that fashion fever knows no bounds!

"'Myntra Trend Index', throws light on some of the most noteworthy consumer trends across fashion, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle segments in India. The findings of the report strongly suggest that the country is on the journey of premiumisation and there is a marked rise in adoption of trends across cohorts,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra.

“When it comes to fashion, the country has become experimental in its choices while also adopting self-care and personal grooming in a big way. These trends mirror India's lifestyle choices and underscore our role as an enabler to make the latest from the world of fashion and beauty available to millions of our customers, on the back of cutting-edge technology and differentiated service,” Sharon added.

Monthly active users on the platform also touched an amazing 60 million mark at peak, with 6 million customers making 30 visits to the platform each month on average.

The report showed that men loved shades like white, grey, teal, and olive while women shoppers have been gravitating towards the ethereal allure of pastel hues such as beige, peach, and lavender.

Meanwhile, the timeless classics, black and blue, continued to maintain their steadfast reign across various cohorts, standing the test of time with their enduring appeal.

The top colour choices of GenZ men ranged from charcoal black, ash grey, peach, and rusty orange to lilac, and the favourite colour palette for GenZ women comprises metallic silver pink, red, lavender, and hues of lavender and neutral tones.

Premium offerings on the platform continue to soar with Indian wear on runway icons witnessing the doubling of demand, while the premium luggage category grew at 55 per cent year-on-year.

The demand for luxe selection registered an impressive 150 per cent year-on-year increase, indicative of a growing appetite for luxury items.

The premium home section also is sprucing things up with a 50 per cent YoY growth in February 2024.

GenZ is influencing the fashion scene like never before with varsity jackets, bling dresses, and oversized blazers.

Women's traditional attire got a modern makeover, with monochromatic lehengas and metallic sarees stealing the spotlight.

Bollywood-inspired looks have added a pop of colour to wardrobes everywhere, with a whopping 12X surge in demand for ombre sarees during the festive season.

Accessories with vintage and snake pattern watches, coupled with monogram bags, served as the perfect finishing touch to elevate these captivating ensembles.

Women enthusiastically embraced a multitude of new trends, spanning from co-ord sets to corsets and crop tops.

Meanwhile, high-waisted bottoms and ruffled dresses made a triumphant return to the forefront of fashion.

And let's not overlook the 'Barbiecore' phenomenon! Around the time of the release of the film, searches for 'Hot Pink' and 'Barbie' surged and how!

Men are enthusiastically immersing themselves in trend-first fashion, with crochet shirts exuding summer vibes to bold graphic tees commanding attention.

Comfort continues to reign supreme with a notable three-fold increase in the demand for men's oversized t-shirts and baggy cargos.

Additionally, nostalgic favourites such as parachute pants, bootcut denim, and knitted trousers are also making an impressive comeback to the forefront of fashion, highlighting the harmonious blend of style and comfort.

The beauty and grooming landscape in India is getting a serious glow-up with the entrance of science-backed skincare and meticulous post-wash hair care routines, with increased demand from non-metro regions.

Each city also showcased its unique style! Delhi made waves in the denim realm, rightfully earning the esteemed title of the 'Jeans Capital of India', while Kolkata asserted its dominance as 'the Kurta Capital'.

Pune made quite an impression with its notable penchant for T-shirts, surpassing Chennai's purchases by a significant margin!

As for the 'Dress Capital', Bengaluru emerged as the hands-down winner, with its streets transforming into potential captivating catwalks.

Bengaluru's fashion prowess extends beyond dresses, as evidenced by its substantial shirt purchases, outstripping Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad combined.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the demand for T-shirts surged, surpassing Chennai and Gurugram and the city was ahead by a wide margin in kurta sets compared to Chennai.

Further, the Trend Index showed that Millennials are ready to embrace smart polos and fusion co-ords as the new go-to wardrobe essentials, while Gen-Zs are poised to make waves with hypergraphic oversized T-shirts and denim corsets.