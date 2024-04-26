Expanding TAP Capacity May Contribute To EU Progress Towards Achieving Decarbonization Targets:TAP AG

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Since its inception, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) hasplayed a vital role in connecting the Southern Gas Corridor withItaly, Central Europe and the Balkan region, Commercial Director ofTAP AG Marija Savova said at the Flame 2024 Conference inAmsterdam, Azernews reports.

“Since the start of our operations at the end of 2020, TAP hasplayed a critical role in connecting the Southern Gas Corridor withItaly, Central Europe, and the Balkans. The gas transported via TAPaccounted for 16% of the total gas imported in Italy and 18% inGreece in 2023,” she noted.

“TAP can be expanded in stages to double its capacity, whichcould address security of supply challenges and contribute toadvancing the EU's decarbonization targets by facilitating thetransportation of new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gasesfrom countries along the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe,” shestressed.

Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31, 2020 to the agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, by 2027,supplies of Azerbaijani gas should reach at least 20 billion cubicmeters per year.

At the same time, by the end of 2025, the TAP, as part of thefirst stage of expansion, will be ready to accept an additional 1.2billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas, of which, from 2026, Italywill receive 1 billion cubic meters, and Albania will receiveanother 200 million cubic meters.