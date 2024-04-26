Rajnikanth To Amrish Puri: 7 Celebs Who Left Govt. Jobs For Acting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Superstar Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri are 7 celebs who left government jobs to follow their true passion i.e Acting. Let's take a look at the list

Superstar Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri are 7 celebs who left government jobs to follow their true passion i.e Acting. Let's take a look at the list

Rajnikanth once worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore transport service before making it big in the silver screen

Before joining Bollywood, Amrish Puri worked as ESICI (Employers State Insurance Corporation of India)

The 'Mughal-E-Azam' actor worked at a military canteen at Pune

Before making it big into cinema he was a S.I at Mumbai Police

The C.I.D fame actor once worked at Central Bank of India

Dev Anand was a clerk at censor board before he got limelight at the movies

The enigmatic star was once an employee of Bank of India