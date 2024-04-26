Rajnikanth To Amrish Puri: 7 Celebs Who Left Govt. Jobs For Acting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Superstar Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri are 7 celebs who left government jobs to follow their true passion i.e Acting. Let's take a look at the list
Superstar Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri are 7 celebs who left government jobs to follow their true passion i.e Acting. Let's take a look at the list
Rajnikanth once worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore transport service before making it big in the silver screen
Before joining Bollywood, Amrish Puri worked as ESICI (Employers State Insurance Corporation of India)
The 'Mughal-E-Azam' actor worked at a military canteen at Pune
Before making it big into cinema he was a S.I at Mumbai Police
The C.I.D fame actor once worked at Central Bank of India
Dev Anand was a clerk at censor board before he got limelight at the movies
The enigmatic star was once an employee of Bank of India
MENAFN26042024007385015968ID1108142202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.