Justin Sun Supports CZ In Emotional Post

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron blockchain, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support for Changpeng Zhao (CZ), a fellow crypto entrepreneur.

CZ is facing sentencing in the United States on April 30. This gesture of solidarity from Justin Sun comes shortly after the ex-CEO of Binance issued an apology for his past mistakes in a letter to the judge presiding over his case on April 23. In his letter, CZ admitted to taking“complete responsibility” for his conduct, which, according to the prosecutors, involves breaches of anti-money laundering laws and sanctions.

Justin Hopes for CZ's Safe Return

On April 25, Justin Sun expressed his views on CZ's impending sentencing to his 3.5 million followers on X. In his initial message, Sun praised the supportive letters from CZ's friends and family, highlighting their reflection on CZ's significant influence on the blockchain sector.

Sun mentioned that the assistance he was talking about originated from 161 letters sent to United States District Judge Richard Jones on April 23, requesting the judge to be lenient towards CZ. He was particularly moved by a letter from Yi, which described the current lifestyle of cryptocurrency founders as significantly different from the entrepreneurial pursuit that began ten years ago.

In a second post, Sun added:“Instead, it truly shapes the ups and downs of the development of many industries, is related to the joys and sorrows of real families, and affects the enforcement of policies by governments of various countries.”