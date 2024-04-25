               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Begins On 89 Seats Across 13 States


4/25/2024 11:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections is underway. In 13 states and Union territories (UT), polling in 89 seats will be conducted during the second round of voting.
Following the first round of voting on April 19, which witnessed a turnout of roughly 64%.

The voting commenced at
7 am
and will conclude at
5 pm
with an extra hour being provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line. The vote count and results will be announced on
June 4.

It's interesting to note that while eight constituencies in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh are slated to vote in the second phase of the upcoming general elections on April 26, all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will go to polls on Friday.

Take a look at key states and seats going to polls:

  • Assam : Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
  • Bihar : Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur
  • Chhattisgarh : Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
  • Jammu and Kashmir : Jammu
  • Karnataka : Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
  • Kerala : Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Manipur: Outer Manipur
  • Madhya Pradesh : Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
  • Maharashtra : Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
  • Rajasthan : Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
  • Tripura : Tripura East
  • Uttar Pradesh : Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
  • West Bengal : Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

    •

