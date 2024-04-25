Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Begins On 89 Seats Across 13 States

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections is underway. In 13 states and Union territories (UT), polling in 89 seats will be conducted during the second round of voting.

Following the first round of voting on April 19, which witnessed a turnout of roughly 64%.

The voting commenced at

7 am

and will conclude at

5 pm

with an extra hour being provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line. The vote count and results will be announced on

June 4.

It's interesting to note that while eight constituencies in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh are slated to vote in the second phase of the upcoming general elections on April 26, all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will go to polls on Friday.

: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker: Jammu: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, ThiruvananthapuramOuter Manipur: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran: Tripura East: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat