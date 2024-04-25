E& UAE Unveils Multifaceted Blueprint For AI Strategic Application In Telco Sector And Beyond - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Whitepaper outlines e& UAE's strategic journey in transforming telecommunications with AI. In-depth paper offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at e& UAE's AI and data-driven vision.

Abu Dhabi: e& UAE released a new whitepaper, offering a blueprint for navigating the future of telecommunications with artificial intelligence (AI). Titled“Unleashing the Power of AI: How e& UAE is Shaping the Future of AI in Telecommunications and Beyond” it offers an in-depth exploration of e& UAE's journey towards becoming an AI-driven organisation, significantly contributing to the nation's digital future. The whitepaper explores e& UAE's strategic integration of more than 400 AI use cases and 160 machine learning (ML) models across its operations.

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer, e&, said:

“This whitepaper demonstrates the thoughtful approach, guiding principles, and remarkable AI achievements within e& UAE over the years. Whether adopting AI to improve customer experiences, optimise operations, scale productivity, or reduce costs, we cannot underscore enough the significant impact AI has on the telecommunications sector and beyond.”

The comprehensive document provides a meticulous overview of how AI is ushering in a new era in which telecom players like e& UAE transcend their traditional role as connectivity providers to become architects of complete digital experiences. It offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at e& UAE's proactive AI and data-driven adoption, including key enablers, use cases, and ethics. It also provides practical guidance and best practices for businesses initiating their AI journeys.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said:“We're well-versed in the advantages AI can bring to telcos, and our whitepaper leaves no stone unturned in showcasing how we leverage it to deliver more sustainable, efficient, and innovative operations.”

AI in action:

As of 2024, e& UAE has accelerated its AI deployment to drive sustainability in resource allocation and energy efficiency and has developed AI processes for network optimisation.

The company's strategic AI implementations provided the telco with insights to identify improvement areas, significantly lowering operational costs. By creating a dedicated Robotic Process Automation (RPA) team and establishing a Robotics Centre of Excellence (CoE), the company successfully implemented RPA solutions across departments, streamlining tasks and reducing manual work.

e& UAE also revamped its approach to sales and marketing by leveraging AI. Whether launching the first AI-powered telecom store in the world or deploying AI-driven recommendations, e& UAE ensures every customer enjoys a seamless and personalised experience.

With more than 160 machine learning models deployed in various functions, the telco addressed challenges such as fraud. By seamlessly integrating AI and ML solutions into its Customer Value Management (CVM) models and adopting innovations such as facial recognition, voice biometrics, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR), e& UAE ensured customer convenience and protection.

e&'s application of AI and ML extends far beyond its telco vertical, permeating all business pillars, including its enterprise arm, which offers AI-as-a-Service solutions.

The company has also implemented pioneering programmes to upskill its workforce and launched initiatives such as the AI Graduate Programme in 2021, underscoring its holistic approach to AI progress and commitment to ensuring its employees are equipped with the skills needed for the digital future.

Responsible AI transformation:

e& UAE's whitepaper showcases the company's commitment to responsible AI deployment and supporting the UAE's visionary goal of becoming a global AI leader by 2031.

Prioritising ethical AI deployment and focusing on fairness and transparency, e& UAE has implemented responsible practices to mitigate potential risks and ensure the group's position as a trusted leader in the AI revolution.

“While this whitepaper marks a pivotal chapter in our journey with AI so far, continuing to build and deploy AI responsibly will be paramount as we navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Almansoori.

About e& UAE:

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.