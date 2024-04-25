(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General on World Intellectual Property Day



25 April 2024:“Ensuring the protection of intellectual property is a crucial factor in fostering innovation, inspiring human creativity, advancing research and development, and bolstering the foundations of a knowledge-based economy. In this context, World Intellectual Property Day serves as a significant occasion to emphasise the importance of providing all means of support and motivation to innovators and creators, foremost of which is protection against infringements upon their intellectual property rights.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands as a leading example of adopting an effective approach to safeguarding intellectual property rights. The UAE is committed to creating a nurturing environment for innovation and creativity, backed by robust legal and legislative frameworks that are inclusive, agile, and progressive. The UAE's intellectual property legislation is a testament to its commitment to protecting intellectual property and empowering innovation. This legislation ensures comprehensive protection of all rights related to intellectual property, including Industrial Property Rights, Copyrights and Neighbouring Rights, and Trademarks; and plays a crucial role in cultivating a culture of intellectual property protection.



On this occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its dedication and resolve to continue contributing to the enhancement and reinforcement of a legislative ecosystem conducive to intellectual property protection in the UAE, and to promoting the ambitious national vision for a business community driven by intellectual creativity and scientific innovation.”

-Ends-