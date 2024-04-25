               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weerasena Gamage Takes Oaths As An MP


4/25/2024 8:49:57 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Weerasena Gamage took oaths as a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP in Parliament, Wednesday.

He took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The new MP filled the seat left vacant following the demise of SLPP Anuradhapura District MP H. Nandasena. (Colombo Gazette)

