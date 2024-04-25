Weerasena Gamage Takes Oaths As An MP

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Weerasena Gamage took oaths as a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP in Parliament, Wednesday.
He took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.
The new MP filled the seat left vacant following the demise of SLPP Anuradhapura District MP H. Nandasena. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN25042024000190011042ID1108138637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.