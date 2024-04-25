Presidency Blames U.S. Administration For Potential Israeli Assault On Rafah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas, has squarely placed the blame on the U.S. administration for the recent Israeli threats and escalation in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He particularly referred to the alarming reports concerning an imminent Israeli military offensive in Rafah, which "could result in massacres, disasters, and the displacement of civilians, marking the beginning of a period of long-term conflict."

In a press statement this evening, Abu Rudeineh emphasized that "the U.S. decisions to provide military and financial aid [to Israel], along with the use of veto in the UN Security Council, make America complicit in the war of genocide."

"Such a stance is hostile to the Palestinian people, the Arab nation, and all countries that stood with Palestine in the UN Security Council," the presidential spokesman affirmed.

Abu Rudeineh pointed out that the massive protests sweeping through world capitals, including recent encampments at US universities calling for an end to the Israeli war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, serve as a call for the U.S. administration to review its positions.

He urged the administration "to abandon its blind support for the Israeli occupation and to stand alongside international law, implementing the resolutions of international legitimacy."