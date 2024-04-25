Prince Holding Group's Chen Zhi Scholarship Clinches Silver Stevie For CSR Excellence At Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2024 - Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's leading business groups, has clinched the Silver Stevie® Award for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility at the 11th annual Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, a testament to its commitment through the pioneering Chen Zhi Scholarship Program . This prestigious international recognition celebrates the program's significant impact on nurturing the next generation of leaders through extensive educational support and professional development opportunities in Cambodia.









Lending his namesake and patronage to the scholarship program, Chen Zhi champions broader educational access, equipping young Cambodians with the tools necessary for personal and professional development. His efforts are crucial in forging a more equitable and prosperous future, reflecting his broader vision of accessible, quality education for all.



Prince Foundation's Chen Zhi Scholarship Program has pledged $2 million over seven years to support 400 deserving Cambodian university students. The program offers full scholarships and stipends, enriching students' academic journeys across various fields, including civil engineering, media and communications, and hospitality.



Emphasizing inclusivity and long-term development, the program supports an equal number of male and female students, prioritizing candidates from non-urban areas; 75% of the scholarships are awarded to students outside of Phnom Penh. With a notable 90% continuation rate of scholarships annually, the program stands as a transformative force within the Cambodian educational landscape.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, said, "This Silver Stevie Award underscores the significant impact of the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program on our community and beyond. It reinforces our dedication to fostering an educated and skilled workforce, ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and this award reaffirms our mission to empower young Cambodians through learning and career opportunities."



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 22 years.



Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.







