Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 89.46 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price went up 34 cents to reach USD 89.46 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 89.12 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said in a statement on Thursday. In international markets, the Brent Crude oil went down 40 cents to reach USD 88.02 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate went down 55 cents to reach USD 82.81 a barrel. (end) km

