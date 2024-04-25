               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Invites President Of Iraq To Participate In COP29


4/25/2024 2:15:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Iraqi President, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, has been invitedto participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Partiesto the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to beheld in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Nasir Mammadov presented a letter ofinvitation from President Ilham Aliyev to the Iraqi President.

The Iraqi President expressed gratitude to the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan for the invitation to COP29.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was held on furtherprospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

MENAFN25042024000195011045ID1108136863

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search