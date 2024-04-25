Azerbaijan Invites President Of Iraq To Participate In COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Iraqi President, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, has been invitedto participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Partiesto the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to beheld in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Nasir Mammadov presented a letter ofinvitation from President Ilham Aliyev to the Iraqi President.

The Iraqi President expressed gratitude to the President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan for the invitation to COP29.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was held on furtherprospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq.