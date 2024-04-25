Old Doha Port To Elevate Yachting Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port has entered into a strategic partnership with leading marinas in the country aimed at enhancing the yachting experience and promoting luxury marine tourism in Qatar.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was between the Old Doha Port, Ronautica Middle East (operator of The Pearl Island marinas), Banana Island Resort Doha, Aura Group (Beefbar Marina), and Resort and Leisure Company (Corinthia Yacht Club, Porto Arabia) marinas.

This partnership seeks to provide boat and yacht owners with comprehensive solutions and exclusive benefits. For the first time, Qatar's marinas will offer exclusive benefits to locals, residents, and tourists, including discounted rates at restaurants and accommodations, complimentary docking and berthing, and catering services. Discounts ranging from 15% to 20% will be available across an extensive range of services including food and beverage, hospitality, nautical activities, berthing, and maintenance facilities.

Old Doha Port CEO, Mohammed Al Mulla in his speech said:“This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards unifying our strengths and diversifying the experiences available to yacht and boat owners. By leveraging each marina's unique charm and offerings, we are not just enhancing the individual experience, but collectively advancing our shared vision of becoming a premier global yachting destination.”

“Through shared objectives and pooling our resources, we aim to significantly elevate Qatar's marina culture, setting new standards for luxury and service excellence. This agreement is more than a commitment to collaboration; it is a roadmap for a future aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

We will continue to offer unique, unparalleled experiences that reflect Qatar's rich maritime heritage and innovative spirit.”

Speaking to reporters, Al Mulla highlighted the careful consideration given to this initiative. He stressed that the partnership with leading marinas in Qatar is just the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at serving the yachting industry in the country. Among the key advantages for customers, Al Mulla highlighted that berth owners at Old Doha Port and The Pearl will now be able to berth at either location free of charge for a certain period. Additionally, they will enjoy special discounts at fine dining restaurants and accommodation offers at both locations. He also revealed plans to extend the initiative regionally and globally, with discussions underway to open the collaboration to visitors from neighbouring GCC countries.“We are studying this initiative as well, we started now locally, and we are thinking of extending regionally and hopefully globally.”

Moreover, Al Mulla also noted that a similar MoU was signed with a yacht marina in the UAE in February, allowing berth owners to enjoy free dockage for a week in both Abu Dhabi and Old Doha Port.