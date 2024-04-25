How Ranbir Kapoor Became 'Animal': Bollywood Fitness Trainer Shares Amazing Before/After Body Transformation Images

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now in the news for becoming a part of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Kapoor is all set to play the role of Ram in the high-profile Bollywood movie.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's fitness trainer, Shivoham Bhatt, has shared amazing before/after images of the actor to show how he transformed his body through dedication Read: 'Swimming, meditation, secret green juice...' Vedanta founder-chairman Anil Agarwal shares health tips online for youth“It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential,” Bhatt wrote on Instagram while sharing the images.“Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help. It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success,” he added while wishing the actor success for Ramayana, who has a naturally-lean body, bulked up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. However, the 41-year-old actor will have to get back to his lean shape for the portrayal of Ram, Pinkvilla reported. Ranbir, as per the publication, has quit smoking, drinking and partying to prepare for the role Read: 'Focus on long-lasting fitness rather than filters': Akshay Kumar during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'According to media reports, the mythological movie will also feature Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravan is Shivoham Bhatt?Shivoham Bhatt had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. In one scene, SRK calls him Ramdayal. Bhatt later became a Bollywood trainer Read: Bournvita to be removed from 'Health drinks' category. Govt says 'there is no...'He has trained several Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is known for his fitness programme, which often involves no equipment.

