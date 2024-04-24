LS Poll Campaign: PM Modi To Hold Public Meetings In MP, UP Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will address a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Madhya Pradesh's Morena at 11:30 a.m. From there, he will proceed to Uttar Pradesh to address public meetings in Agra at 1:15 p.m., Bareilly's Alampur Jafrabad at 3.30 p.m., and Shahjahanpur at around 5:15 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Siddipet on Thursday. From there, he will go to Odisha to address a public meeting at Sonepur under the Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency at around 4:00 p.m. The Home Minister will stay in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night, during which he will hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders.

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri at 11:30 a.m. and Rajpur (Kanpur Dehat) at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Etawah's Jaswantnagar on Thursday.

* Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj Lok Sabha seat on Thursday at around 12:00 noon.

* Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will hold a public meeting in Kannauj on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. After the public meeting, BJP candidate Subrata Pathak will file his nomination paper from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in the presence of the Deputy CM.

* BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand will address an election rally at Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

* BJP leader Sanjay Kumar Bandi will file his nomination paper from Telangan's Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

* Congress leader Sachin Pilot will attend multiple campaign events of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. He is scheduled to visit Ujjain, Mandsaur and Dewas districts. The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister will be accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha during the visit.

* AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will address an election rally of PDM Alliance in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday. The rally will also be attended by Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel.