Italy To Sign New Agreement With UNESCO On Reconstruction Of Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy will sign an agreement with Ukraine and the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO to rebuild the city of Odesa and its cathedral which was badly damaged by a Russian attack.

This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, according to Ukrinform, Reuters reports.

"On May 15 we will sign off on a deal with Kyiv and UNESCO here in Rome for the reconstruction of Odesa and its cathedral," Tajani told a question time session in the lower house of parliament.

"As the G7 presidency, we continue to work for a just peace," Tajani told lawmakers, adding that supporting Ukraine's energy system was also a priority for Italy.

Reuters reminds that in February, Italy and UNESCO had already signed an agreement in Kyiv to provide 500 million euros ($534.45 million) towards the restoration of the roof of Odesa's Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi, or Transfiguration Cathedral.

As reported, the G7 presidency will be held by Italy until the end of this year and will be handed over to Canada on January 1.