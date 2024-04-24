Arab League Supports UN Rapporteur's Efforts To Expose Israeli Occupation Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Council on Wednesday stressed its backing to UN special rapporteur's efforts for human rights in Palestine in revealing the crimes committed by Israeli occupation against Palestinian people.

This came in a statement issued by the Arab League during an extraordinary meeting on humanitarian situations in the occupied Palestinian territories, on the level of permanent envoys to the Cairo-based bloc, under the chairmanship of Mauritania.

The meeting referred to the briefing made by Francesca P. Albanese, the rapporteur, and her reports on grave Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights.

The gathering said that it was briefed on the documentation of these reports of racist policies and practices of Israeli occupation against Palestinian people, the latest was the one issued on March 5 2024, the statement noted.

The reports presented a legal analyze on the genocide committed by Israeli occupation against Palestinian people and its practice of hatred discourse, it added.

The conferees also welcomed recommendations by the rapporteur to member states and her call for taking economic and political procedures against Israeli occupation to halt mass genocide against Palestinian people, it stated.

They lauded efforts by Albanese in documenting grave Israeli occupation's violations of human rights in Palestine.

They also urged the rapporteur to continue her efforts in presenting reports on violations of Israeli occupation to expose it to the international community.

This is the second extraordinary meeting held upon a request of Palestine to discuss continued crimes committed by Israeli occupation in the besieged Gaza Strip and repercussions of the US veto, at the UN Security Council, that preventing giving Palestine a UN full membership. (Pickup previous)

