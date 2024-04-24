Gaming Matters Dubai: Elevating Gaming Discourse In MENA - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The inaugural C-Suite gaming conference takes place at Museum of the Future on 29 & 30 April.

Dubai, UAE: The inaugural Gaming Matters Dubai, a forum and networking event in which businesses will explore the transformative power of gaming, is coming to The Museum of the Future on 29 – 30 April 2024. Hosted by Branded, the award-winning event and multimedia content producers, alongside Dubai Esports & Games Festival, which is organised by Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), and the Museum of the Future, the B2B event presents for the first time the chance for leaders to join dynamic sessions on the trends and tech innovations which are shaping the industry, and the opportunities they present to a multitude of sectors.

Gaming Matters Dubai is hosted in association with Museum of the Future, a global platform focused on studying, designing and reimagining the future. A physical gateway to a future world, crafted by pioneering designers and great thinkers, the museum builds on the visionary culture that has transformed the UAE into one of the world's most advanced nations in 50 years.

The event will cover hot topics in the gaming industry in a packed schedule of dynamic and interactive sessions, talks and workshops, including: The business of gaming in MENA; Gaming and Esports' convergence with Sport; The latest trends and tech innovations in Gaming; Gaming marketing: Leveraging celebrity, social media and influencers and Marketing to the ever-growing female gaming population; Brands, Clans & Fans: attracting sponsors and monetising Gaming events and content; and A Celebration of the Future: emerging technologies, new genres and potential societal impacts.

Gaming Matters Dubai will also feature Gaming Matters Academy, a free, public forum on 29 April. Gamers and future industry leaders can take part in sessions designed to help them upskill through the mentorship, training and knowledge sharing from global gaming industry leaders. The Gaming Matters Academy sessions are open to the public and places are limited so pre-registration is required.

The event is the latest initiative following the Dubai Future Foundation announcement [NA5] of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which sets out a strategy to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector.

“Gaming Matters is the longest-running gaming conference in Asia, and we are very much looking forward to bringing the event to Dubai for the first time. Dubai is a dynamic city built upon innovation, out-of-the box ideas, and doing things differently, which sets an apt backdrop for our guests to delve into the transformative power and opportunity that lies in gaming,” said Jasper Donat, CEO of Branded.

“Dubai is proud to partner with Branded to bring Gaming Matters to our city. We look forward to cultivating meaningful conversations, fostering innovation, and showcasing the significance that gaming and digital innovation plays within our city, while establishing Dubai as a leading gaming hub of the region. Dubai Esports & Games Festival is an exceptional platform that empower gamers and esports communities to prosper in the city of Dubai, the wider GCC and beyond,” commented Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment.

“At Museum of the Future, we are committed to designing a brighter and more positive future, and events such as Gaming Matters Dubai act as a powerful catalyst for empowering, developing and upskilling top talent within the gaming and esports industry within Dubai and beyond. Bringing together global industry leaders, key regional players, the esports community and gamers alike, the Museum of the Future is pleased to partner with Gaming Matters and DFRE to support the city's efforts to build a future ready ecosystem focused on driving innovation, technology and digital transformation,” commented Maitha AlMazroei – Head of Programming, Museum of the Future.

Joining Government leadership onstage will be speakers from companies including Disney, Tencent Games Global, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Mastercard, Krafton, Nodwin Gaming, Women in Games, Lumikai Fund, Enjinstarter, Gameloft, SuperGaming, Khoo Capital, Ampverse and others, who are set to share insights, discuss groundbreaking tech innovations, and delve into the transformative potential of gaming as a marketing platform. The event's agenda encompasses dynamic sessions covering the gaming landscape in MENA and Dubai, providing attendees with unparalleled opportunities for learning and networking.

With its blend of inspiration, insights, and networking opportunities, Gaming Matters Dubai emerges as a significant event for leaders shaping the global gaming industry. Industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and aspiring leaders are encouraged not to miss this unparalleled gaming experience.

Gaming Matters Dubai would not be possible without its sponsors and partners, including Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Foundation, and more to be announced.

About Gaming Matters Dubai:

Gaming Matters Dubai is an exclusive B2B Forum and Networking Event dedicated to elevating the discourse surrounding gaming in the MENA region. Scheduled to take place on April 30, 2024, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the event aims to bring together global C-Suite executives, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts to explore the transformative power of gaming. Gaming Matters Dubai is complemented by Gaming Matters Academy, a free public forum scheduled for April 29, 2024, designed to upskill the next generation of gaming industry leaders.

About Branded:

Branded creates, produces, and commercialises integrated online and offline multimedia platforms that connect, engage, inform and entertain consumers. Its award-winning owned-and-operated platforms include All That Matters, the premiere conference and connections hub for Asia's entertainment, sports, gaming, web3 and music industry, the Music Matters Live festival, and It's A Girl Thing, an empowerment platform and touring festival for young women. Branded is also the producer of SuperGamerFest, a co-creator of the YouTube FanFest and a partner to global brands, media, and organisations.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.