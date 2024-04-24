Headline: EU's Borrell Urges Support For UNRWA Amidst Israeli Allegations

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Brussels/PNN/

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, welcomed Catherine Colonna's report on UNRWA which recognizes the UN relief Agency (UNRWA) as an irreplaceable and indispensable humanitarian lifeline for the Palestinian people.



“I join Colonna in strongly encouraging the international community to stand by the agency so that it can carry out its mission with adequate funding,” he said in a post on the X platform.



The report noted that Israel had yet to provide evidence for its allegations against the UN relief agency.



In the meantime, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said at the European Parliament plenary session on the situation in Gaza in Strasbourg that more than 60 percent of the physical infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged and 35 percent has been fully destroyed. "Israel must respect international law, implement the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice and ensure the protection of all civilians," said Borrell.