French Air Traffic Controller Strikes Hits SWISS Flights

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines cancelled flights from Zurich to Paris and Nice on Thursday because of an air traffic controller strike in France.

April 24, 2024

Swiss International Air Lines cancelled flights from Zurich to Paris and Nice on Thursday because of an air traffic controller strike in France.

Geneva, on the other hand, is served by SWISS without any restrictions, while Basel is not a SWISS destination anyway.

Of the eight cancellations from Zurich and back from France, around 900 passengers are affected, the airline announced on Wednesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

After the failure of negotiations on Monday evening, there is a risk of numerous flight cancellations and delays in France on Thursday.

The largest French air traffic controllers union, SNCTA, is expecting“record mobilisation”.“We consider the negotiations with the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) to have failed,” a union representative told the AFP news agency on Monday.

The SNCTA and other air traffic controllers' unions had called for a strike to protest against plans to overhaul air traffic control in France. The reform is intended to respond to the expected increase in air traffic.

