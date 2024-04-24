Build A Case For Investment In Employee Community Engagement With Strong Proof Points

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 24, 2024 /3BL/ - Corporate social impact leaders understand that employee community engagement can foster a sense of community, boost employee morale and productivity, combat polarization and ultimately contribute to the bottom line. But illustrating this value to senior leadership in a way that garners program and infrastructure investment can be challenging.

Equip yourself with the proof points you need to demonstrate the benefits of employee community engagement and how it creates significant returns - not just for communities and causes, but for business success and the employees who participate. Points of Light has aligned desired business outcomes with research in a new learning brief, Proof Points to Support Investment in Employee Community Engagement , free to download now.

Plus, watch a recorded webinar that reinforces recent research on why employee community engagement matters. You'll also hear first-hand accounts of securing financial investment from senior leaders to start, strengthen or scale community engagement work. Featured speakers include:



Lee Fabiaschi – Vice President, Employee Engagement and Community Impact , Ares Management

Lucy Darragh – Director, Strategy and Social Impact, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Danielle Vetter – Assistant Vice President, Corporate Giving & Employee Engagement, MetLife Foundation

Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain practical tips and tools for constructing a compelling business case for community engagement. Download our latest resource, Proof Points to Support Investment in Employee Community Engagement, today.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight .