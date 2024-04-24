France's Godon Wins Opening Tour De Romandie Stage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Fribourg, Switzerland: French cyclist Dorian Godon won a sprint finish ahead of his Decathlon AG2R La Mondial team-mate Andrea Vendrame on the first stage of the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Godon, who came fourth in Tuesday's prologue, slipped through a gap to burst clear of the bunch in the closing metres of the hilly 165.7km stage from Chateau d'Oex to Fribourg and was followed closely by Vendrame.

Belgian rider Gianni Vermeersch of Alpecin-Deceuninck claimed third after an early six-man breakaway was swallowed up by the peloton on the last climb of the Arconciel.

Godon took over the race leader's jersey after picking up a time bonus that leaves him six seconds in front of Vermeersch. Julian Alaphilippe is nine seconds off the pace in third.

"We did a one-two with Andrea, and on top of the jersey, it's my first World Tour victory. I just had to be patient and I was rewarded," said Godon.

Thursday's second stage is a 171km run that finishes with a climb to Salvan/Les Marecottes in the Swiss Alps.