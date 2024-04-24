Jordan, Rwanda Talk Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez held a meeting on Wednesday with Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa to explore bilateral relations between Jordan and Rwanda across political, economic, and tourism spheres, as well as fostering bilateral investment ventures.During the discussion, Fayez and Bakuramutsa delved into regional developments, with Fayez underscoring His Majesty King Abdullah II's tireless endeavors to halt the brutal Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, advocating for peace in the region.Fayez emphasized the urgent need to open all crossings to facilitate the entry of humanitarian and medical aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, subjected to a harrowing process of deprivation by Israeli occupation authorities.Expressing appreciation for King Abdullah II's regional peace efforts, Bakuramutsa affirmed Rwanda's commitment to strengthening ties with Jordan across various sectors and fostering increased trade exchange between the two nations.