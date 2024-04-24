Sri Lanka inaugurates Uma Oya project with Iranian president's presence

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Sri Lanka marked the inauguration of the multi-purpose Uma Oya project in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi. The project, boasting a capacity of 120 MW, features two dams and a 19-kilometer water transmission pipe, with its power plant situated at a depth of 750 meters. One of the key objectives of the Uma Oya project is to irrigate 5,000 hectares of agricultural land in Sri Lanka, significantly contributing to the country's agricultural sector.



President Raeisi's visit to Sri Lanka commenced on Wednesday morning, aiming to engage in discussions with South Asian officials and participate in various inauguration ceremonies. This one-day trip comes as a result of an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart. Expectations are high for the two nations to reach favorable agreements during the visit, as highlighted by the remarks of the Iranian Government Spokesperson on Tuesday.



President Raeisi's presence in Sri Lanka follows his recent official trip to Pakistan, where he visited Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, holding meetings with Pakistan's prominent political, military, and religious figures. During his state visit, Raeisi and Pakistani officials signed eight cooperation agreements, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two countries.



Following the inauguration of the Uma Oya hydropower complex, President Raeisi is scheduled to receive an official welcome at the presidential palace in Colombo. The agenda also includes a meeting between high-ranking delegations from Iran and Sri Lanka, the signing of additional cooperation documents, and participation in a joint press conference, reflecting the commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations between Iran and Sri Lanka.

