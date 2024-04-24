Setting New Benchmarks: EXIN Introduces Dynamic Project Management Method Certification

(MENAFN- B2Press) Germany - EXIN, a global provider of internationally recognized certifications, has launched the Dynamic Project Management Method Certification Program. Based on Marco Ramm's book, 'The Dynamic Project Management Method' (DPMM®), this high-quality certification program promises to set a new benchmark of excellence in Project Management.

The DPMM® certification program provides a complete course that covers various aspects of Project Management, such as project context, project objectives, DPMM® principles, and the project value chain. This program is designed for professionals who aspire to manage agile projects and is mapped to the European Competency Framework (e-CF).

The DPMM® certification program stands out from other project management approaches due to its scalable Agile approach that prioritizes context and adapts to the ever-evolving needs of project management. Pursuing this program gives professionals a competitive advantage by earning a globally recognized digital badge and unlocking new opportunities in project management.

Speaking on the occasion, Nicolo Viegener, Director of Business Strategy EMEA at EXIN says,“We are excited to bring the Dynamic Project Management Method (DPMM®) certification program, developed in collaboration with Marco Ramm. This is the first certification program in the Project Management field, with an advanced certification set to be released later this year.

Our decision to launch the DPMM® certification program not only expands our product portfolio but also reflects our commitment to elevating standards in the industry, ensuring that our certified professionals are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the project management landscape.”

“The launch of the Dynamic Project Management Method certification is a significant milestone in Project Management. Based on my book, this certification is more than just a methodology; it is a paradigm shift that recognizes that not every level of agility fits every project context, so it blends into a scalable Agile approach with proven traditional management disciplines in a compatible way.

This certification program empowers professionals to lead with confidence in the ever-changing project management arena. Together with EXIN, we are shaping the future of project management, one dynamic project at a time.” adds, Marco Ramm, author of The Dynamic Project Management Method (DPMM®).

Professionals can gain a competitive edge with the Dynamic Project Management Method certification program, featuring a world-class curriculum and industry-recognized certification.

The exam is currently offered in German, with the English version scheduled for release later this year.

The exam is currently offered in German, with the English version scheduled for release later this year.

About EXIN

Established in 1984, EXIN is a globally leading provider of certifications in digital domains. Our portfolio includes business and service management, agile principles, data privacy, and security, technology, and software. As part of the Software Improvement Group (SIG), we collaborate to create a healthier digital world.

With an extensive partner network, we offer training, materials, and exam management. We aim to drive professional excellence by independently assessing and validating competencies in the digital realm.

Visit for more information.

