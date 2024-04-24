Jordan Press Highlights Kuwait Amir's Visit To Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Al-Marshad

AMMAN, April 24 (KUNA) -- The visit of His Highness the Amir Shiekh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Jordan headlined Wednesday's news in the Hashemite Kingdom, welcoming him to the country.

The headlines included extensive coverage of His Highness the Amir's visit, articles and reports discussing the importance of his visit that strengthens ties between Kuwait and Jordan.

The Jordanian news posted picture of His Highness the Amir and the Jordanian King Abdullah II, who bestowed Kuwait Amir with the Order of Al-Hussain bin Ali, as an embodiment of the strong bilateral ties and on his first visit to Jordan. (end)

omn











MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108132673