Senate President Urges International Organizations To Expose Israeli Crimes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez urged civil society organizations to expose Israel's ongoing aggressive actions and daily crimes against the Palestinian population.During a meeting with Leslie Campbell, Senior Associate and Regional Director of the National Democratic Institute in the Middle East and North Africa, Fayez stressed the responsibility of international institutions focused on human rights and democracy to expose the ethnic cleansing, genocide, and systematic devastation inflicted upon Gaza and the occupied West Bank by the Israeli occupation.Highlighting Israel's disregard for international norms and conventions by its aggression on Palestinians, who are struggling for freedom and independence, Fayez described Israel as an "outlaw state."Fayez also provided insights into Jordan's ongoing comprehensive reform efforts, initiated under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II. He underscored Jordan's commitment to economic, political, and administrative reforms aimed at fortifying the nation against diverse challenges.He elaborated on constitutional amendments aimed at empowering the judiciary and parliament, enhancing democracy, and reviewing laws governing political life, including those concerning parliamentary elections and political parties. These reforms, he emphasized, aim to foster programmatic parliamentary governance.Fayez articulated Jordan's political development model, focused on establishing a state governed by law and institutions grounded in pluralism, popular participation, women's and youth empowerment, human rights protection, public freedom preservation, and principles of accountability and social justice.